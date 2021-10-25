Alfred T. “Fred” Piper, 56, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 18, 1964, in Ligonier, a son of the late Alfred W. and Patricia (Bridge) Piper.
Fred was employed by the Elliott Co. in Jeannette and had previously co-owned and operated the former Piper Pallet Co. and Piper Lumber Co. in Unity Township.
He was a member of the Cooperstown Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Association and the Latrobe Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188.
He enjoyed yearly family vacations and spending time at his family’s camp, “Camp Bethel” in Potter County.
He especially enjoyed being with family, friends and his dogs, Biggie, Beno and Bentley.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Hoopes, and a brother-in-law, Dave Gillis.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate of more than 34 years, Kris A. Byerly Piper; his daughter and his world, Bree Piper and her fiancé, Randi Nicholson; his son and best friend, Zach Piper; six siblings, Evelyn Gillis, Kathy Harr (Jeff), Wayne Piper (Kim), Joe Piper (Wendy), Patti Yanc (John) and Cindy Repko (Tony); his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack and Carol Byerly; two brothers-in-law, Bernie Hoopes and Scott Byerly (Lisa); several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, and countless friends he considered family.
Fred had a huge heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He made such an impact on everyone and will be dearly missed.
Friends will be received 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.afashelter.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
