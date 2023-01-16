Alfred George “Bud” Rubino, 77, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, with his loving wife, Joanne, and children by his side.
Cruising down the road in his 1974 Chevy Nova on a sunny day is what we believe Bud is doing right now. He was a man of simple pleasures, when it came to what he liked, but he fiercely loved those things with all his heart — his wife, his children, his grandchildren, family, friends and his Chevy Nova. He will be forever missed.
Bud was born Oct. 27, 1945. He was a graduate of Latrobe High School and married the love of his life, Joanne, on May 3, 1969. Bud served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1968 as a machine repairman on a missile destroyer, having held the rank of MR3. He was also a member of the First Ward Fireman’s Club.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred J. and Romayne (Palmer) Rubino, and his brothers Charles and Michael Rubino.
Bud is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joanne Semnisky Rubino; his sons, Chad and Brian Rubino; daughters-in-law, Alisa and Rachel Rubino, and beloved and adored granddaughters, Grace and Ella Rubino. Bud also leaves behind his brother Dennis Rubino and his wife, Nancy, of Dover, Delaware; his sister, Sandy Bozelli and her husband, Lou, of Latrobe, as well as sisters-in-law, Dorothy Rubino and Karen Rubino of Latrobe. The family Bud leaves behind continues to his nephews and nieces, Terry Rubino, Jason and Kim Rubino, Joelle and Steve Sinclair, Raelene and Brian Gervinski, Christopher and Paige Rubino, Nicholas and Brooke Rubino, Patrick and Amanda Bozelli, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bud loved his classic cars, going to car cruises, fishing with his children and grandchildren and watching cooking shows. Any chance to show off his grandchildren he would; his granddaughters were his pride and joy. He may not have always said it, but he loved his family and friends. That’s how we want you to remember him — a smile as big as his heart.
Visitation will be 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, (724-537-7766).
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 19, at a place and time to be determined.
Interment will be private.
