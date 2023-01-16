Alfred George 'Bud' Rubino

Alfred George “Bud” Rubino, 77, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, with his loving wife, Joanne, and children by his side.

Cruising down the road in his 1974 Chevy Nova on a sunny day is what we believe Bud is doing right now. He was a man of simple pleasures, when it came to what he liked, but he fiercely loved those things with all his heart — his wife, his children, his grandchildren, family, friends and his Chevy Nova. He will be forever missed.