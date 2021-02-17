Alfred G. Nagel Jr., 77, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 5, 1943, in Latrobe, a son of the late Alfred G. Nagel Sr. and Edna R. (Kuhn) Nagel.
Prior to retirement, Al was a tool and die maker having worked for Riverside Tool and Die for 31 years and Kennametal for 10 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam during the Vietnam War, and was a proud member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Westmoreland and Bedford County Vietnam Veterans.
He was also a member of Unity Township American Legion Post 982, Paul Lizza VFW Post 3414, where he served as chaplain, and the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard, where he also served as chaplain.
He also took care of properly disposing the retired flags in Latrobe for many years. A firefighter for the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Al was a life member of the Goodwill Hose Co. No. 1 Firemen’s Club. He was also a life member of the Frontier Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 for whom he was the bingo caller at the annual Latrobe 4th of July celebrations.
Al is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Elizabeth Margaret Nagel; a brother, Gerald M. Nagel; a sister, Joyce Halula; two nieces, Renee Halula Mitchell and Annette Halula, and a nephew, Michael Nagel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robert Halula.
A private service with military honors accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will be held for his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.