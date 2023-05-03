Alfred Diana, 93, of Bradenville passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, surrounded by his family at Westmoreland Manor.
Born May 31, 1929, in Boville Ernica, Italy, he was a son of the late Pietro and Palma (Lisi) Diana.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Alfred Diana, 93, of Bradenville passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, surrounded by his family at Westmoreland Manor.
Born May 31, 1929, in Boville Ernica, Italy, he was a son of the late Pietro and Palma (Lisi) Diana.
Alfred was a member of St. Rose Church, St. Rose Seniors and Holy Name Society of St. Rose Church. He was also a member of the Order of the Sons of Italy, Latrobe Lodge. He was a retired stone and brick mason and was well-known for his craftsmanship.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Maria, Giovanna, Antonia and Carolina, and his brother, Paolo.
Alfred is survived by his wife of 77 years, Olimpia Milani Diana of Bradenville; four daughters, Natalina “Natalie” Dunlap and her husband, Paul, of Latrobe, Paula McNerney and her husband, Charles, of Derry, Lucy Chuchman and her husband, Richard, of Laurel, Maryland, and Elizabeth “Beth” Fox and her husband, Donald, of Ligonier; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Blair and her husband, Tom, of Latrobe, Natalie Smith and her husband, Justin, of Corpus Christi, Texas, David Dunlap and his wife, Megan, of Latrobe, Dr. Jacob Fox and his wife, Erin, of Churchville, Allison Fox of Pittsburgh, Daniel Chuchman of Maryland, and Charlie McNerney and his wife, Hannah, of Pittsburgh, and 11 great-grandchildren, Sarah, Emma, Mason and Ella Blair, Sydney, Nathan and Jackson Smith, Elizabeth and Anna Dunlap, and Lena and Jude Fox.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice and Westmoreland Manor for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in St. Rose Church, 4969 Route 982, with the Rev. Rodel Molina as celebrant.
Entombment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.