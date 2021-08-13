Alfonso Giordano Bruno Persichetti, 101, died at his home in Latrobe, surrounded by his family, on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
He was born April 17, 1920, in Torino di Sangro, region of Abruzzo, Italy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Luigi Persichitti; his mother, Francesca (Panella) Persichitti, and his younger brothers, Spartaco Persichitti and Quinzio Persichitti.
Giordano is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Maria Brandone Persichetti; four children, Fabiola Halford, Priamo Persichetti (wife Aura Cortez), Sonia Persichetti and Sabrina Baker (husband Paul); his six grandchildren, Brittany (Halford), Klim (husband Frank), Priamo A., Maria F., Fernando and Miguel Persichetti, and Emilia Baker.
Giordano, as he was fondly known by his friends and family, was truly a renaissance man. Classically trained as an Italian tailor and designer under the apprenticeship of his father, his artistic abilities were recognized early on, when he made his first suit at the age of 18.
In 1965, at the age of 45, Giordano emigrated to the United States with his wife and their first two children to bravely start a new life in a new country. Giordano was offered a contract to work for a tailor in Latrobe, Dom and Carmen’s Dry Cleaning and Tailoring, who had local ties to Torino di Sangro. He opened his own shop in 1973 on Railroad Street in Latrobe and worked there until he was nearly 87 years old.
In addition to his tailoring talents, Giordano was also a student of music. He played the clarinet and timpani (in a classical music marching band in Italy), mandolin, guitar, keyboard, and had composed numerous melodies and waltzes.
He enjoyed drawing (many landscapes of his native land in pen and ink), writing poetry and finally writing his own memoir, “Care Memorie.”
He will be remembered for his devotion to family and friends, his humor and animated storytelling, his sensitive heart, and his love of science and animals, and love of food and the arts.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a funeral Liturgy to be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum Chapel at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite religious charity or alms for the poor.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
