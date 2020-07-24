Alberta J. Herrod, 91, of Dayton, Nevada, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at The Lodge in Carson City, Nevada.
She was born in Latrobe to the late Isidore and Mary (Diss) Bridge.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Ray A. Herrod; four brothers, Charles Bridge of Stahlstown, and William, Edward and Thomas Bridge of Latrobe, and two sisters, Catherine Pudlish and Patricia Piper, both of Latrobe.
Alberta, who also loved to be called “Birdie”, is survived by her three daughters, Sandra Herrod, Mary Jo Goldenbaum and her husband, Paul, Peggy Berryman and her husband, Merle, and one son Joseph and his wife, Karen. She really loved her two grandchildren, Jenn and Jason; great-grandsons, Alec and Layne; one brother, Eugene Bridge of Latrobe; two sisters, Rita Bryant of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Libby Aukerman, of Latrobe, and 36 first nieces and nephews.
She was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church. In her younger years, she was very active in her church community. Birdie retired from W. T. Grants and loved spending time with family playing croquet and cards. She loved traveling with her sisters to all 50 states and Europe.
A private Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Entombment will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
Commented