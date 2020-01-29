Albert R. “Bert” Lambert, 91, of Ligonier died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Apache Junction, Arizona.
He was born June 7, 1928, in Latrobe, a son of the late William J. Sr. and Amanda Frye Lambert.
Bert owned and operated Lambert Fire Truck Repair in Latrobe for more than 30 years. He had previously been employed by the American LaFrance Co. When employed by the Seagraves Fire Engine Co. he went to Saudi Arabia for several years to instruct them on the repair and operation of their fire engines.
He served with the U.S. Army in Japan during World War II. Bert was a lifetime member of the Ligonier Volunteer Fire Co., where he had served as chief engineer for years, and he was a member the Church of the Brethren, Waterford.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Madolyn Boyd Lambert, in 2003; his brother, William J. Lambert Jr., and a sister, Leslie Lambert.
He is survived by his second wife, Barbara L. “Bobbie” Grime; his daughter, Karen (Samuel) Moltrup of Etters; son, Mark A. (Cynthia) Lambert of New Florence; a sister, Pauline Carnes of Latrobe; six grand-children; nine great-grand-children, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel Inc., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A service to celebrate Bert’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the Church of the Brethren, Route 271, Waterford, with the Rev. John B. Shaffer officiating.
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will hold a service 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral chapel followed by Ligonier Volunteer Fire Co. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Ligonier Volunteer Fire Co. or to the Church of the Brethren, Waterford.
To offer a condolence or tribute to Bert or his family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com
Commented