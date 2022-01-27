Albert M. “Bud” Scavnicky Jr., 63, of Loyalhanna passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Jan. 27, 1958, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Albert M. Scavnicky Sr. and Ruth L. Johnston Scavnicky.
Bud was Catholic by faith. He had owned and operated Martin’s Personal Care Home, Crabtree, for more than five years and had been previously employed by 84 Lumber and Leybold Heraeus, Export. Bud was a Civil War buff and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James A. Scavnicky, and a sister, Elizabeth Waite.
Bud is survived by two daughters, Leah B. Scavnicky and her fiancé, Ethan Vanacker, of South Bend, Indiana, and Nicholette M. Scavnicky (her fiancé, Michael Fisher Jr. of Latrobe, passed away Jan. 8, 2022), and their mother, Christine Crise of Marguerite; two brothers, Michael W. Scavnicky of Loyalhanna and Kenneth M. Scavnicky and his wife, Loretta “Lori,” of Hillside; two sisters, Karen A. Popernack of Latrobe and Nancy D. Ludvik and her husband, James, of Derry, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Bud’s life will be held 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in A.V. Germano Hall, 100 W. Second St., Derry, PA 15627.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home. Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
