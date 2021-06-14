Albert L. “Abe” Walter, 99, Latrobe passed away Feb. 2, 2021.
Born Oct. 31, 1921, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late William Walter and Elizabeth (Allen) Walter.
Abe was a retired banker, having worked for First National/Mellon for 44 years. He also served the community as treasurer of Adams Memorial Library, the Salvation Army, the Latrobe Municipal Authority and the Latrobe Community Chest.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Forces, stationed during World War II in the South Pacific. As a lifelong member of Latrobe United Methodist Church, he served on many committees and volunteered as an usher for more than 70 years. A devoted family man, he enjoyed spending time with them at home and at his lakeside cottage.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois S. Walter, in 2008.
He is survived by his son, David Walter and his wife, Judy, his daughter, Nancy Brett and her husband, Rodney, all of Manchester, Maryland; four grandchildren, Jill Bruce and her husband, Scott, of Abington, Erin Swindlehurst and her husband, Kevin, of Nashville, Tennessee, Shannon McCracken and her husband, Scott, of Street, Maryland, and Todd Walter and his wife, Heather, of Austin, Texas, and six great-grandchildren, Kerrie and Alex Bruce, Kyle and Kaitlin McCracken, and Isaac and Laine Walter.
Prior to burial, a private graveside funeral service was held at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, with Pastor Paul Wise as officiant.
Frederick Funeral Home Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Latrobe United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army.
To leave a condolence please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.