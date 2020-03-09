Albert Joseph Valasko, 84, of Ocean Pines, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin, Maryland.
He was born May 6, 1935, in Wilpen, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Valasko.
Albert graduated from Ligonier High School in 1953.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for six years, training in San Antonio and continuing on to Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, and later at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.
While in Colorado, he met and married Nancy Louise Cole in 1959. They remained married for 60 years.
In 1962 he and Nancy moved to Maryland and began to work for the U.S. Postal Service, continuing on 28 years until his retirement. He enjoyed golf, reading, crossword puzzles, and entertaining his family at his home to which he retired in Ocean Pines.
Albert is survived by his wife, Nancy Valasko; daughters, Lisa Lawson, Regina Strauser and Mary Valasko; son, Joe Valasko; sister, LaVerne Smith; seven grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with a vigil for the deceased by Deacon Steven Huete at 7:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, in St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353, with the Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro as celebrant.
Interment will be in the church cemetery immediately following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge at friendsofblackwater.org.
