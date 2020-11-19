Albert John, 83, of New Derry died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Albert was born in Latrobe on Oct. 19, 1937. He was the son of the late Fred and Anna (Mizak) John.
Prior to retirement, Albert was the owner/operator of the the New Derry Pool Hall. He was a member of the St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry and the former manager of the New Derry Tigers. Albert enjoyed sports especially baseball. He was a big Notre Dame and Yankee fan.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Fred S. Jr., John “Punzo”, and Joseph John, and three sisters, Julia Romas, Louise Penich and Joann Hauser.
Albert is survived by his sister, Dorothy DeMary of Latrobe; his caregivers/nieces and nephews, Kathy Hauser, Darlene LaManna and her husband, Sam, Dave “Fuzz” Hauser and his wife, Marie, Donna Davis and her husband, Vince, and Jeff Hauser and numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for Albert’s Life Celebration 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home, 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be private in St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contribution may be made in Albert’s name to St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry PA 15627.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Excela Health Home Health Care nurses Kandace, Jaime, and Betsy.
