Albert J. Smith, 78, of Derry passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 23, 1942, in Ridillatown, a son of the late Paul J. and Evelyn (Hower) Smith.
Prior to his retirement, Albert worked in maintenance at Torrance State Hospital. He was a member of the Salvation Army in Latrobe, an avid fisherman and enjoyed collecting things. Albert was known as the Candy Man because he always had root beer barrels and butterscotch candies to share with his friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and a sister.
He is survived by his children, Elizabeth K. Smith of New Kensington, James Gordon Smith (Leeann “Annie”) of Texas and Pamela Nicholson of Latrobe; his brothers Elbert “Charlie” Smith, who was his twin, and Wayne Smith; a sister, Sandy Davis; his stepchildren, Helen Wiegand (Ty) and Robert Smith; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his former wives, Susan Gump and Pauline Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held immediately following at 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Majs. Christopher and Jennifer Blessing officiating.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
