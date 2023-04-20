Alan Emanuele

Alan Emanuele, 65, of Greensburg left to be with our Lord Tuesday, April 18, 2023. He passed away at home while comforted with overwhelming love from his wife, Rebecca Emanuele, and his daughter Angela Emanuele.

He was born June 11, 1957, in Greensburg, a son of the late Samuel and Rosemarie (Gall) Emanuele.