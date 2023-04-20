Alan Emanuele, 65, of Greensburg left to be with our Lord Tuesday, April 18, 2023. He passed away at home while comforted with overwhelming love from his wife, Rebecca Emanuele, and his daughter Angela Emanuele.
He was born June 11, 1957, in Greensburg, a son of the late Samuel and Rosemarie (Gall) Emanuele.
In addition to his parents, Alan was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Emanuele, who passed away in December 2018, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Patricia Ludvik.
In addition to his wife, Rebecca Ludvik Emanuele, Alan is survived by two daughters, Maria McCombie (Joe McCombie III) and Angela Emanuele; a grandson, Joey McCombie, and two sisters, Sherry Seeno and Laura Straw (Dave).
Alan owned and operated the advertising agency Alan Emanuele Agency and the production company AEA Multimedia. He was a member of St. Florian Roman Catholic Church, Mount Pleasant Township.
Alan’s childhood goal of being in a band was fulfilled when he met his friend Rich Howard in eighth grade and formed their first band together. In and after high school, they had their first working band, ONYX. Their band HENWAE was formed shortly thereafter, of which Alan was the original drummer. The band sustained great regional success and a loyal fan base. Alan also enjoyed writing and producing songs and music.
Alan loved spending time at his cabin in northern Pennsylvania with his family, quad riding, trips with friends, and solo trips with his dogs. He wrote and developed a lot of his songs on his solo trips.
Alan was once asked, What was his favorite time of life? He replied, “You would think playing in the band all those years. That would be true if I hadn’t met Becky. My favorite time of life was raising our children together with Becky.” Alan was a family man who truly loved his family.
Alan is truly and greatly loved by his wife and children. “We will always treasure your sense of humor, as you loved so much to make us and others laugh. We will treasure always all of our family trips to the cabin, your favorite place, and all of the joyful memories we created together there and through our lifetime together. We really had a ‘Wonderful Life,’ and you will be greatly, greatly missed. We will love you forever and ever.”
There will be no funeral home visitation. Friends and family are welcome to a funeral Mass to be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, in St. Florian Roman Catholic Church, 4263 Route 981, United (Mount Pleasant Township), with his pastor, the Rev. John A. Sedlak, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is assisting the family with the arrangements.
