Agnes S. Thomas Ashbaugh, 65, of Loyalhanna passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at her home.
Born Oct. 19, 1954, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late James Thomas Sr. and Evelyn M. Hall Thomas.
Agnes was a devoted born-again Christian who had attended the Tree of Life Assembly of God, Latrobe. For many years, she was a home health caregiver. She enjoyed studying Scripture and working puzzles, and she had great artistic ability.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two infants and a brother, John Thomas.
Agnes is survived by her husband, William H. Ashbaugh of Loyalhanna; son, Raymond L. Rager and his wife, Christina Downs, of Loyalhanna; two grandchildren, Andrew and Jessica Downs; stepson, John; two brothers, James Thomas Jr. and his wife, Sue, and Daniel K. Thomas; eight sisters, Ruth Kiser, Evelyn Shoemaker, Fran Thomas, Sandra Marks and her husband, John, Rosemary Johnson and her husband, Jerry, Diana Minter and her husband, Keith, Dorothy Dell and her husband, Don, and Linda Webb and her husband, Bud, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Thomas Shrum officiating.
Interment will follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Youngstown.
