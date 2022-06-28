Agnes M. Passmore, 101, of Unity Township died Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township.
She was born July 24, 1920, in Unity Township, a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Mary Ann (Stofko) Ansick.
Agnes was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, and its Rosary Altar Society. Agnes was known for her homemade mac-n-cheese.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Passmore; five brothers, John, Fred, Joseph, William and Paul Ansick, and a sister, Mary Eleanor Suda.
She is survived by four children, Ellen Mumau of Greensburg, Carol Gritzer and husband John of Latrobe, William R. Passmore of Altoona and Timothy J. Passmore and wife Mary Jo of Hollidaysburg; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Ansick of Texas; two sisters, Peggy Heiple of Columbus, Ohio, and Leona Meininger of Toronto, Ontario, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict Church, Marguerite, with the Rev. Daniel L. Blout as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
