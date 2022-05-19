Agnes L. Repko, 80, of Latrobe passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at Walden’s View of North Huntingdon Township.
Born Sept. 6, 1941, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Stephen G. and Mary (Tenerovich) Repko.
Agnes was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Latrobe Area Hospital and had been an employee at Giant Eagle in the bakery department.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Falbo and Betty King, and two brothers, Stephen and Robert Repko.
Agnes is survived by a brother, Regis Repko of North Carolina; a sister, Margaret Groba of Latrobe, and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Walden’s View of North Huntingdon Township and Monarch Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday in St. Vincent Basilica.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented