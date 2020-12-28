Agnes C. Osif, 95, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.
Born Aug. 24, 1925, in Czaszyn, Poland, she is the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Wojtkowiak) Stroz.
She is preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Michael Stroz, grandson; Michael S. Lishego, and son-in- law, Michael Lishego.
In addition, Agnes is also preceded in death by her husband, John Osif.
She loved her cat, Fluffy, the outdoors, gardening and most of all, she loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Agnes was a member of Saint Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Chruch, Trauger.
She is survived by a sister, Adeline Costible; brother, Thomas (Ann) Stroz; three children, Rose Marie Lishego of Latrobe, Gary (Kathy) Osif of Trauger and Karen Osif and Joe Damiano of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Melinda (John) Burdett, Jonathan (Marsha) Osif, Rebecca (Jason) Ewing; two great-grandchildren, Katri and Michael Burdett, Kaylee and Ethan Ewing, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Jay A. Hoffer Funeral Home, Norvelt. Service will be held Tuesday at a time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Action For Animals.
