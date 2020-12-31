Agnes A. (Soich) Popernack, 87, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born June 17, 1933, in Bovard, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Sylvia (Paulovich) Soich.
Agnes was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe (Unity Township), and the Salem Beagle Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Popernack; one brother, Thomas P. Soich, and one sister, Katherine Baker.
Agnes is survived by her niece and nephew, Thomas and Tammy Soich; and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews and godchildren.
As per Agnes’ wishes, there will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Vincent Basilica.
Private interment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented