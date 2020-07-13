Adelaide V. (Platt) McConnell, 83, of Latrobe passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The daughter of William W. and Marcella M. (Snyder) Platt, she was born March 15, 1937, in Indiana.
Mrs. McConnell was a member of the Tree of Life Church, Latrobe.
She worked at Latrobe Care Center as a certified nurses’ aide. She also worked at Loyalhanna Care Center and Green Meadows Nursing Home, both in Latrobe.
She enjoyed playing bingo, loved Elvis memorabilia and his music and spending time with her family.
Surviving are a daughter, Darla Hullenbaugh (Arnie) of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Marie Citeroni and Arnie Hullenbaugh; a brother, Edward Platt (Margie) of Clarksburg, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon McConnell on Oct. 28, 2001; a son, Jody McConnell; a daughter, Diana Cornman; four brothers, William, James, John and Ralph Platt; a sister, Mary Fritz; a granddaughter, Stephanie Hartley, and a great granddaughter, Lisa Weatherly.
As per the wishes of Mrs. McConnell, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Lewisville.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com
Commented