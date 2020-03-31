Ada Schirf of Indian Lake, Pennsylvania, and Marco Island, Florida, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in Naples, Florida.
She was born May 29, 1937, in Smithdale, daughter of the late Ernest and Isabelle Morrell.
She was a graduate of Latrobe High School and the former manager of the Little Shop of Latrobe Area Hospital. She was a member of the Latrobe United Methodist Church and the Wesley United Methodist Church of Marco Island, Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Josephine Bush and Mary Elizabeth Adamson, and stepfather, Lee Elliott.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald J. Schirf; four children, Grant Schirf (Lauren) of Indiana, Pennsylvania, Gretchen Prah (James) of Latrobe, Gregory Schirf (Tammy) of Waldorf, Maryland, and Gloria Loncharich (Richard) of Carmel, Indiana; grandchildren Douglas Prah, Heather Prah Roach (Michael), Tyler Schirf (Evelyn), Collin Schirf, and Alexa, Blake, Jace and Danielle Loncharich.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children’s Gaucher Research Fund, P.O. Box 2123, Granite Bay, CA 95746.
Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be at Westmoreland County Memorial Park. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
