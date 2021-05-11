On Saturday, May 8, 2021, Abigail Aukerman Allshouse, beloved by family and friends, passed away at the age of 99.
Gail, many knew her as Abbie, was born on July 1, 1921, in Lycippus, to Muriel Harr Aukerman and Harry Charles Aukerman.
She was happily married to her sweetheart, Walter, and they raised two beautiful children, Leslie and Cherys.
The couple spent most of their married life in Derry, but lived in California, Washington, Oregon and Massachusetts when Walter served as staff sergeant during World War II.
Gail was an honors graduate of Latrobe High School and took many Penn State Extension courses and numerous computer classes. She was proficient with online games and kept in touch with her many nieces and nephews by email. She was always interested in learning, and her intelligence was matched by a keen sense of humor.
A lifelong active Methodist, she was also a former member of Latrobe AARP. Other memberships and activities included teaching the Mary Martha Sunday School Class of Derry United Methodist Church and belonging to the Hillside Christian Guild and the Latrobe Hospital Bowling League, and, in later years, at her new home at Country Meadows, the quiddler and fun cubs and serving as an enthusiastic model in their style shows, as well as acting in many skits and plays.
She was employed for more than 22 years at Latrobe Area Hospital, where she was an invaluable assistant to many physicians as secretary to the family practice unit.
Gail loved to dance and shop. Her generosity and warmth were universally known and admired, along with her boundless energy and zest for life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter; her daughter, Cherys and son-in-law, Larry; her sister, Sally, and brothers, Harry, George and Jim.
Gail is survived by son, Leslie (Faith); grandchildren, Laura Ziegenbein (Bill), Marjorie Stradley, Jeffrey Allshouse, Danielle Kennedy (Matt), Elizabeth and Samuel Henry, and Atelia McClelland; as well as great-grandchildren, Sean and Wendy Stradley, Natia Shrout (Mikey), Ariana Stinnett (Dalton), Charlie Roberts, James Brogdon, Raevyn Cookson (Brandon), John and Emily Henry and Lia and Kenzie McClelland; five great-great-grandchildren, and many, many, many loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. 3rd Ave., Derry. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry, where she will rest in peace next to her beloved Walter.
