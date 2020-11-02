Abe L. Gray III, 47, of Blairsville died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Pittsburgh VA Medical Center, Pittsburgh.
Born Sept. 19, 1973, in Latrobe, Abe was a 1991 graduate of Blairsville High School and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He served in the U.S. Army 3rd Ranger Battalion in Fort Benning, Georgia, having served in Afghanistan and Iraq. Abe enjoyed hiking, kayaking, scuba diving, chess, drawing and spelunking.
Survivors include his mother, Sheila (Ross) Rice of Greensburg; father, Abe L. Gray Jr. and his wife, Shirley, of Blairsville; brother, Scott Gray and his wife, Jeanine, of Florida; sister, Shelly Ciaramella of Greensburg, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jack and Goldie Ross; paternal grandparents, Abe and Lillian Gray, and stepfather, Mike Rice
All services will be private. Interment will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or Disabled American Veterans, 100 Liberty Ave. No. 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
