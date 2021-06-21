A. Jane Carrara Weinell, 76, of Blairsville (Brenizer) passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
A daughter of Guido Carrara and Frances E. (Wills) Foust, she was born April 26, 1945, in Latrobe.
Jane graduated from Derry Area High School.
She was a lifelong resident of Brenizer and was a member of the Brenizer Community Association.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Larry L. Weinell, whom she married Oct. 17, 1965; three sons, Brian Weinell (Renee) of Blairsville, Michael Weinell (Suzette) of New Alexandria and Mark Weinell (Leslie) of Blairsville; 10 grandchildren, Adam Weinell, Cassie DeMarines, Jake, Colin, Cody, Courteney, Trey, Teague, Evan and Emilee Weinell; a brother, Dewey Foust Jr. of Derry, and two sisters, Darlene Kinter of Home and Joanne Danielson of Peoria, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Dewey Foust Sr.; two brothers, Wilbert and Robert Foust; a sister, Pamela Rooker, and her great-grandparents who raised her, Mike and Florence Sutorich.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Shoemaker funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jason Losier officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com
