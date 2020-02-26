The Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board canceled its regular monthly meeting Tuesday for lack of an agenda, township zoning/planning secretary Lorrie Shepler said.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 24 at the township municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road, Unity Township.
