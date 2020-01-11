Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced that Joy Cone, a food processing manufacturer in Mercer County, will expand its cookie manufacturing operations to meet increasing market demand for cookie and wafer products. The expansion is Joy Cone’s second significant capital investment in the region in less than three years and will support the combined creation and retention of more than 400 full-time jobs.
“The food manufacturing industry is thriving in Pennsylvania,” said Wolf. “The commonwealth’s partnership with Joy Cone will help them meet consumer demand, create jobs in Mercer County, and produce sweets and treats to be enjoyed worldwide.”
As part of the expansion, Joy Cone will invest in a new, high output wafer line. This will fund the purchases of new machinery and equipment, and employee retainment and training, positioning their Pennsylvania operations for long-term growth.
Joy Cone received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for the project. The proposal includes a $450,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a comprehensive funding tool to facilitate increased investment and job creation within the commonwealth. The company has pledged to invest more than $10 million in the project and create and retain at least 400 full-time jobs over the next three years.
“Given the growing demand for our product, we knew we needed to purchase this new equipment quickly, and this grant is a tremendous help as we manage this significant capital cost,” said David George, president/CEO of Joy Cone Co. “We are excited for this new phase as we continue to grow our operations in western Pennsylvania.”
This project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.
“Celebrating over 100 years in our community, Joy Cone has made their family business part of the lives and livelihoods of so many hard-working local families,” said Sen. Michele Brooks. “This partnership helps keep family-sustaining jobs in our community, but also expands job opportunities. Joy Cone is not only a strong contributor to the economic fabric of our community; their philanthropy has included local families in need and reached far beyond to include support for victims impacted by Hurricane Harvey, revealing the authentically big hearts of Pennsylvanians.”
“Joy Cone Company has been a source of good jobs and local pride for our community for over 100 years. The commonwealth’s investment will help Joy Cone to further expand its product line and retain and create jobs for our local workforce,” said Rep. Mark Longietti.
Pennsylvania is known as the “Snack Food Capital of the World.” With major producers of pretzels, potato chips, confectioneries, and chocolate, Pennsylvania’s snack food and confectionery industries generate more than $5.1 billion in sales annually. The commonwealth’s 2,300 food-processing companies are number one among the 50 United States in the value of shipments of canned fruit and vegetable specialty products, chocolate and cocoa products, potato chips, and pretzels.
Established in 1918 and operating at its existing Mercer County location since 1964, legacy manufacturing company Joy Cone is a leading supplier of cones, wafers, and ice cream inclusions for retail, food services, and industrial/dairy markets in North America. Hermitage is home to Joy Cone’s headquarters and two production facilities that create product for their own label and for the private label market. Major customers of Joy Cone include Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, and Unilever.
For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or DCED, visit dced.pa.gov.
