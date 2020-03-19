Because of continued coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, Latrobe City Council’s regular meeting slated for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, is closed to the public but will be held via web-based video conference.
City manager Michael Gray said residents can log in from their computer or smartphone for video access. Audio-only access is available by calling a provided phone number.
Instructions to enter the virtual council meeting are as follows:
The web address to enter the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone is https://www.gotomeet.me/RoxanneShadron
- After clicking the link, visitors will be given the option to join the meeting via the web or a related app
- To join the meeting by phone, call 1-571-317-3122
- The meeting’s access code, as provided by city officials, is 298-015-005
Monday’s public comments will be handled the same as in person, Gray noted. During the public comment portion of the meeting, he said Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford will ask through the online video conference if anyone would like to speak. Once a resident gives their name and address, they can speak through their phone or computer.
Gray said the Latrobe Municipal Building (City Hall) along Jefferson Street will remain closed but city staff members will be available during regular business hours to take phone calls or answer any questions. Individuals who need to speak with the city police department are asked to call 911, he added.
Additionally, Gray said residents will be able to use the city’s transfer station and recycling center starting Monday, March 23. Both facilities will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. but there will be a modified work schedule for city employees. Gray noted that residents may also pick up garbage stickers at the transfer station or the Shop ‘n Save store along Lincoln Avenue.
Residents can receive updates by checking the city website at http://cityoflatrobe.com/. Gray also encourages residents to call the city office whenever needed.
“There might be a little delay, but we will get back to you and answer any questions,” he said.
