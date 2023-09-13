PITTSBURGH – In “Chronicle: 10 Years of Pittsburgh Stories,” WTAE looks at how, since its debut in 2013, “Chronicle” has held a mirror up to Pittsburgh and been there as the city took on the challenges of the 2010s and early 2020s.
This hour-long documentary includes new interviews with journalists from WTAE’s roster of talent who curated those stories, explaining what they learned along the way and how those stories impacted the Steel City.
The program also includes key moments from the dozens of “Chronicle” documentaries that have aired in the past decade, from the change enacted by “Chronicle: Burning Questions” to dramatic efforts to bring families hope in “Chronicle: Compassion and Cannabis.”
“Chronicle: 10 Years of Pittsburgh Stories” also looks at some fun and memorable moments from the past decade, including stories about how food brings Pittsburghers together and the traditions that have been held dear by millions of Pittsburgh sports fans.
“Over the past 10 years, our team has covered some really interesting and impactful topics for ‘Chronicle’ episodes,” said WTAE President and General Manager Charles W. Wolfertz III. “This ‘Chronicle’ will feature some of the highlights that we think our viewers will enjoy revisiting.”
“We look forward to sharing our journalists’ perspectives from their work on ‘Chronicle’ programs between 2013 and 2023,” said WTAE News Director Jim Parsons. “They will share how some of those stories impacted them as journalists as well as on a personal level.”
The primetime special “Chronicle: 10 Years of Pittsburgh Stories” premieres on WTAE Channel 4 Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m.
In addition to its Sept. 20 premiere, “Chronicle: 10 Years of Pittsburgh Stories” will be broadcast on Cozi TV on Sept. 21, at 8 p.m.
