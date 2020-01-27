Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced an ambitious budget proposal to fuel innovation across Pennsylvania, making the commonwealth a national competitor in attracting and retaining entrepreneurs and startups through strategic funding and community support.
“A strong community and entrepreneurial network are crucial for success. This holds true for start-ups, as well as established businesses,” Wolf said.
“I’m proposing a strategic statewide innovation investment plan that will help get us on the right track to making Pennsylvania an innovation leader.”
This budget proposal builds on three fundamental building blocks — education, workforce development, and economic development.
Pennsylvania’s new innovation plan includes a $12.35 million funding increase to drive an evidence-based, statewide innovation strategy, including:
- A $5 million increase for the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority — The Ben Franklin Technology Partners have cultivated Pennsylvania’s innovation economy for nearly four decades. They have provided unrivaled startup funding and technical assistance to companies throughout the commonwealth;
- A $2.5 million increase for Industrial Resource Centers — Manufacturing is critical to the health and prosperity of Pennsylvania’s economy. Likewise, Industrial Resource Centers (IRCs) are critical to the small- and medium-sized manufacturers that make up more than 92 percent of the commonwealth’s manufacturing base. The IRC network represents seven private, nonprofit IRCs located across the commonwealth that help manufacturers respond to changing markets, new technology, and remain competitive. The IRC network will receive a $2.5 million increase, to be awarded competitively among IRCs that propose to partner with institutions of higher education and deliver innovative services to new and existing companies in areas such as talent pipeline, robotics utilization, 3-D printing, and advanced manufacturing techniques.
• A $2.5 million increase for the PREP Network — The PREP Network, Small Business Development Centers, Local Development Districts, and Industrial Development Organizations will receive a $2.5 million increase, to be awarded competitively among the partners, requiring regions to be creative and innovative in their applications for service and to partner with institutions of higher education. This will drive greater impacts to accelerator participation, entrepreneurial internships, decreased student outmigration, and business incubation.
• $2.35 million for Invent Penn State — Invent Penn State was launched in 2015, blending entrepreneurship-focused academic programs with business startup training and incubation. The program funds university, community, and industry collaborations, training, and commercialization to turn research into products and services that benefit Pennsylvanians. This coordinated effort spans the university’s 24 campuses, all academic colleges, including the College of Medicine and Penn State Law. Entrepreneurs enjoy free access to accelerator programs, working space, mentorship, prototyping and funding.
All new investments will be awarded competitively among the partners, requiring regions to be creative and innovative in their applications for service and to partner with institutions of higher education
Pennsylvania has lacked a statewide innovation strategy for more than a decade. DCED will develop an annual innovation report to help Pennsylvania identify shortcomings in innovation across the state and concentrate improvement efforts on areas of the greatest need. Officials said this “comprehensive strategy will help unify stakeholders with Pennsylvania’s statewide innovation goals.”
Officials said the proposal will help ensure that Pennsylvanians are not excluded from the benefits of innovation no matter where they’re located. It will support development in large innovation centers while ensuring that the previously disproportionate share of state innovation inputs is now accessible statewide.
Additional audits and reporting requirements will be applied to grantees, not just businesses, using state funding.
