Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday proposed a $36.1 billion budget with no tax increase for the Pennsylvania fiscal year that opens July 1.
Legislative Republicans, however, balked almost immediately after the 43-minute budget address. They claimed Wolf’s budget plan could increase Pennsylvania’s public debt by almost $5 billion.
It was a reaction that set the stage for intense negotiations to finalize a state budget by the June 30 constitutional deadline.
Republican and Democratic leaders each privately expressed concerns over a budget deal that could impact the Nov. 3 legislative elections.
As presented, Wolf’s budget plan would increase basic education funding by $100 million. The exact impact on schools in Westmoreland and Indiana counties could not be immediately determined on Tuesday.
The governor also proposed a $20 million plan to remove lead paint and asbestos from older public school buildings. He proposed using money from the Race Horse Development Fund to finance that program. That plan drew sharp disagreement from many rural lawmakers who claim as many as 20,000 horse racing-related jobs could be affected.
Other highlights of Wolf’s budget plan include a renewed call for boosting Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $15 per hour over three years. The last minimum wage boost in Pennsylvania was more than a decade ago, he said.
Wolf also proposed increasing the minimum wage for public school teachers to $45,000 yearly. The current statutory minimum for teachers is $18,500, he said. Teachers say the last minimum pay boost was nearly 40 years ago.
“Back then, I had hair,” Wolf said, referring to his bare pate.
Other proposals included free, all-day kindergarten in Pennsylvania’s 500 public school districts and helping employers establish work-site child care for employees.
Wolf renewed his call to increase fees on police-less municipalities that use state police for public safety.
Hempfield Township is the largest and has the biggest tax base of any such municipality in Pennsylvania that relies on state police coverage.
State Sen. Kim Ward, a Hempfield Township resident, did not comment on that proposal or any other part of the governor’s speech.
Ward chairs the powerful Senate Transportation Committee. As such, Ward is expected to be involved in formulating a state police budget as well as a spending plan for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and saving the Pennsylvania Turnpike from bankruptcy.
State Rep. Joseph Petrarca, D-Vandergrift, was involved in meeting late Tuesday and did not comment on the governor’s budget proposal.
However, state House Democratic leader Frank Dermody, whose district includes the Arnold region of Westmoreland County, expressed his support for the governor’s proposal.
Dermody cited a boost in public school funding, affordable health care and planned environmental improvements.
“After more than 10 years without a raise for the lowest-paid workers, it’s time to boost the minimum wage,” he said.
However, state Rep. James Struzzi, an Indiana County Republican, noted the plan would boost overall state spending by $2 billion. He said it could mean “more spending, more taxes and more debt.”
State Sen. Democratic leader Jay Costa of Penn Hills expressed his support for the governor’s proposed universal background checks for gun buyers.
“We must stem the epidemic of gun violence,” he said while stressing a need to protect the Second Amendment rights of weapons owners. Costa is a former policeman.
State Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Connellsville, expressed his belief the governor’s budget plan is a starting point for negotiations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.