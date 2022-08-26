HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed more than 2,000 pardons since he first took office in 2015, and with these pardons comes a fresh start for these Pennsylvanians and their families.

“Pardoning more than 2,000 Pennsylvanians is one of the greatest honors of my time in office,” Wolf said. “We all deserve the opportunity to learn from our mistakes and do better tomorrow — but, oftentimes, a record prevents positive forward motion, sparking a repetitive cycle of defeat. I firmly believe that with restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities.”

