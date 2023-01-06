HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf and the Department of Revenue on Tuesday announced that Pennsylvania collected $4 billion in General Fund revenue in December 2022, which was $319.9 million, or 8.6%, more than anticipated. Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $19.7 billion, which is $503.1 million, or 2.6%, above estimate.

“Going into 2023, Pennsylvania is in a strong fiscal position,” Wolf said. “Year to date, we are 2.6% above our estimated revenue collections, which means we have $503.1 million in the bank above and beyond what we expected. That’s money that can be used to better support the people of Pennsylvania in the coming year, and I look forward to seeing what the new administration and the General Assembly will accomplish on behalf of Pennsylvanians.”

