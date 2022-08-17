HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this week announced new funding for Advance Central PA, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to create awareness for students about the commonwealth’s manufacturing industry and the local Career and Technology Education (CTE) programs that are available to help prepare them for these good-paying careers.

“This is a great awareness campaign, one that benefits both students and area manufacturers,” Wolf said. “It will show students and their parents all of the wonderful opportunities available in the manufacturing industry while developing a strong pipeline of talented new candidates that will help area manufacturers thrive.”

