HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan.

“The president’s plan will change countless lives in Pennsylvania. It will provide relief not only for the debt holders, but for their families and their communities,” Wolf said. “I’m grateful that President Joe Biden recognized the positive impact of providing this relief program and I encourage all those paying student loans to check their eligibility and use this opportunity to shed crippling debt and bring their dreams a bit closer to reality.”

