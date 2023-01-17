HARRISBURG – Believing strongly that decisions of the past shouldn’t keep Pennsylvanians from making progress, Gov. Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons this week. The 369 pardons signed bring his total to 2,540.

“I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact. Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it,” Wolf said. “A record prevents positive forward motion in a person’s life, and can spark a repetitive cycle of defeat. I firmly believe that with restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities.”

