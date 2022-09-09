Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this week was joined by Democratic legislative champions for gun violence prevention and local advocates fighting against gun violence to highlight his $355 million commitment to safer communities in Pennsylvania.

At Mander Playground in Philadelphia, where the community has seen gun violence-fueled bloodshed firsthand, Wolf announced the availability of $100.5 million to support effective community violence intervention efforts across Pennsylvania.

