HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf and first lady Frances Wolf this week announced the opening of a new $2 million Women’s Reentry Services Initiative Program aimed at giving women the best possible opportunity for successful transitions back into their community following incarceration.

“More than 70% of women incarcerated in Pennsylvania’s prisons are mothers. And when they reenter society, they face the everyday struggles of every mother — to balance work, family and life — combined with the reality of integrating themselves into a society that will immediately slap a label on them for their prior mistakes,” said Gov. Wolf. “We see these women, we see their struggle as they stretch themselves thin to make ends meet, let alone thrive.

