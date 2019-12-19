Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced that Holy Family Institute (HFI) Nazareth Prep High School in Allegheny County was approved for $200,000 in funding through Pennsylvania’s Training-to-Career program, a program that helps companies identify and train a skilled workforce through targeted programs and services.
“HFI Nazareth Prep already offers an impressive curriculum introducing students to the manufacturing industry and this funding will help them expand on those efforts,” said Wolf. “Some students are ready to jump into a career right after graduation, and this collaborative effort with local manufacturing businesses will encourage them to explore their options, whether through postsecondary education or entering the workforce.”
The funding will allow HFI Nazareth Prep to continue offering manufacturing career opportunities to students utilizing curriculum that combines project-based learning with an internship program that pairs students age 14 and older with local companies throughout all four years of high school.
Last year, the school became the first western Pennsylvania high school to offer a certified pre-apprenticeship program, and in the 2018-19 school year more than 90 local businesses and organizations hosted HFI Nazareth Prep interns and pre-apprentices. This new funding will facilitate an expansion of the developing manufacturing internship and pre-apprenticeship programs for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
“The Pittsburgh region’s manufacturing industry has a rich history and offers a bright future for the young people of southwestern Pennsylvania. With this funding we will grow the number of manufacturing partners in our pre-apprenticeship and internship programs,” said Holy Family Institute and Nazareth Prep Executive Vice President and COO Michael Sexauer. “We listened to students and their families who want to explore options outside of college enrollment. Whether they are preparing to step right into a good-paying job or to better handle college-level work, this funding will support training and education to best prepare them for future opportunities.”
Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017, and since then has funded 35 projects and invested more than $9 million through the Training-to-Career program. Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing and/or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.
For more information about the Wolf administration’s commitment to manufacturing, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) website or follow the department on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
