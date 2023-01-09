HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf last week announced $100,000 in new funding for Catalyst Connection, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Training-to-Career (MTTC) program, to support the Essential Skills for Manufacturing (ESM) entry-level training program that focuses on the expansion and hiring needs of small- and medium-sized manufacturers in southwestern Pennsylvania.

“Since day one, my administration has been committed to investing in valuable training programs like ESM that create direct pathways to connect job seekers with permanent employment,” Wolf said. “This new funding will help entry-level workers in southwestern Pennsylvania get the crucial skills they need to successfully enter the job market.”

