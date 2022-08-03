HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced more than $384 million in grant funding for early childhood education, providing more children and families in Pennsylvania with access to high-quality early learning programs through Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts and the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program (HSSAP).

“Education investment has been my top priority since I first considered running for this office,” Wolf said. “That priority, commitment and investment is nowhere more important than in its impact on Pennsylvania’s youngest citizens. Early childhood education makes a vast difference in a child’s path to a bright future and to realizing their full potential.”

