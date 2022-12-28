HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced $200,000 in funding for the River Valley School District in Indiana County, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to prepare students for electrical careers in residential, commercial, industrial and lineman occupations.

“It is absolutely crucial that we prepare students for good paying, in-demand careers,” said Wolf. “The funding awarded will introduce students to the different paths they can follow as an electrician and will prepare them to be successful members of the future workforce.”

