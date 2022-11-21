HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf last week announced awards totaling more than $44.2 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits, more than $9 million in PennHOMES funding, and more than $20 million in National Housing Trust Funds for the construction of 1,459 affordable multifamily rental units in Pennsylvania.

Additionally, this is the first year the agency is announcing awards for the new Pennsylvania housing tax credit totaling more than $19.3 million in state credits. The federal and state tax credits are administered by PHFA and were approved by its board.

