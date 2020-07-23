HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced the investment of $66 million for 11 drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects across nine counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
“Clean, reliable water systems serve as a vital link to the continued recovery and growth of our communities,” Wolf said. “Ensuring that Pennsylvania’s citizens have access to safe and secure infrastructure is a fundamental responsibility of government, particularly as we continue to address the health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.
“Local communities across the commonwealth continue to face tough choices every day as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wolf said. “Investing in community infrastructure improvements like these projects demonstrates the strong commitment that we share to rebuild and grow our great commonwealth.”
In Westmoreland County, the following projects were awarded funding:
- The City of Arnold received a $117,555 loan to up-size existing piping used to convey wastewater to regional sewage treatment plant. The project will reduce wet weather sewage overflows into the Allegheny River and reduce impact to aquatic life;
- The Western Westmoreland Municipal Authority received an $11,025,000 loan through Clean Water State Revolving Funds to install approximately 18,000 feet of sanitary sewer line and manholes, while also stabilizing streambanks along local waterways. The project will eliminate regional stream pollution and address a DEP consent order;
- Penn Township received a $1,106,811 loan to install approximately 1,400 feet of new stormwater piping and retrofit work to existing retention ponds and spillways. The project will provide adequate drainage for a currently undersized system and reduce an estimated 5,916 pounds of sediment into Bushy Run each year.
