HARRISBURG – The Wolf administration invites all Pennsylvanians who’ve recently worked on a successful environmental project to apply for the 2023 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence, the state’s top environmental honor.
Any Pennsylvanian or Pennsylvania business, farm, government agency, educational institution or nonprofit organization that has developed or participated in a project that promotes environmental protection and stewardship in the commonwealth may apply.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) oversees the award selection process, evaluating projects on eight criteria: degree of environmental protection, environmental justice, climate change, sustainability, partnership, economic impact, innovation, and environmental education and outreach.
In addition, the 2023 awards aim to highlight the spirit of resilience.
“With the 2023 awards, we’re looking to recognize the spirit of resilience demonstrated by individuals and entities who’ve transformed environmental obstacles into opportunities in pursuing environmental protection, education and justice,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh. “I encourage all who’ve worked in this capacity to apply to be considered for an award. By nominating yourself or others, you help to highlight the many ways Pennsylvanians improve and protect the environment we all depend on.”
Projects do not have to meet all criteria to merit an award. Projects must have been completed between Oct. 4, 2021, and Oct. 11, 2022.
Applications are submitted online. Find more information on eligibility and the application at the Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence webpage.
DEP will accept applications through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Fifteen businesses, non-profits, schools and agencies earned 2022 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. Awardees expanded environmental education, developed environmental planning tools, and restored streams and natural areas, among other accomplishments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.