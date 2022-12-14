HARRISBURG – The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), in partnership with the Liberty Mid-Atlantic High Intensity Trafficking Area (LMA HIDTA) Program, recently hosted more than 600 virtual participants for Pennsylvania’s fourth annual Psychostimulant Symposium focused on addressing the rise of stimulant usage across the commonwealth.
“Our primary concern is the health and safety of Pennsylvanians,” said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith. “We must be proactive in addressing trends and work together to ensure individuals are receiving the appropriate services to treat their individual needs. This means educating first responders and law enforcement as to what they can expect when they are called to the scene, ensuring treatment providers and health care professionals can provide necessary care, and educating community stakeholders on proven prevention efforts. Together, we must all do our part.”
The no-cost, two-day symposium brings together members of law enforcement, criminal justice professionals, health care providers, emergency personnel, drug and alcohol providers, and other stakeholders. Attendees are hearing from national partnerships and leading experts in the drug and alcohol field on topics such as public safety, using data to forecast trends, intervention and treatment, and prevention and education. This year’s symposium contains 18 regional breakout sessions, providing further opportunities to expand local networks and exchange ideas with peers.
Pennsylvania’s focused efforts to battle the addiction epidemic led to discovery of trends related to the supply and use of prescription and illicit psychostimulants. There are many differences between opioid use disorder and methamphetamine and cocaine use disorder, which requires knowledge of alternative methods to treat and support those who overdose.
“As supplies of stimulant drugs continue to grow across Pennsylvania and the nation, more persons are consuming drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA and other psychostimulants, and as a consequence stimulant use disorders are on the rise,” said LMA HIDTA Executive Director Jeremiah Daley. ”Public safety, public health, prevention, treatment, and harm-reduction professionals need up-to-date information about this class of drugs, as well as opportunities to engage with one another to find remedies to this growing threat. We are proud to be partnering with DDAP for the fourth year in this symposium and look forward to the valuable information being shared by our presenters and participants.”
Last year, DDAP announced its continued efforts to combat substance use disorder (SUD) and overdose deaths, including the rise in stimulant and polysubstance use by establishing the Interagency Substance Use Response Team. To strengthen this effort, DDAP conducted a SUD Listening Tour meeting with local leaders, treatment providers, members of the recovery community, and other stakeholders to discuss SUD trends at the local level and establish long-term responses to the crisis.
Individuals seeking substance use disorder resources for themselves or a loved one can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). A live chat option is also available online or via text message at 717-216-0905 for those seeking help who may not be comfortable speaking to a helpline operator. ATLAS is also available for Pennsylvanians and their loved ones to search for and compare SUD treatment facilities using criteria such as location, services offered, and insurance accepted so they can find the best treatment for their unique needs.
For more information about Pennsylvania’s Psychostimulant Symposium, visit ddap.pa.gov.
