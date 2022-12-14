HARRISBURG – The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), in partnership with the Liberty Mid-Atlantic High Intensity Trafficking Area (LMA HIDTA) Program, recently hosted more than 600 virtual participants for Pennsylvania’s fourth annual Psychostimulant Symposium focused on addressing the rise of stimulant usage across the commonwealth.

“Our primary concern is the health and safety of Pennsylvanians,” said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith. “We must be proactive in addressing trends and work together to ensure individuals are receiving the appropriate services to treat their individual needs. This means educating first responders and law enforcement as to what they can expect when they are called to the scene, ensuring treatment providers and health care professionals can provide necessary care, and educating community stakeholders on proven prevention efforts. Together, we must all do our part.”

