The departments of the state’s Health and Transportation recognized the first organ donor day in Pennsylvania with events to educate residents about organ and tissue donation and encourage them to register as a donor.
“The fact that one donor can save up to eight lives makes Jan. 8, or 1/8, the perfect reminder to take a few seconds and sign up,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release. “Organ and tissue transplants have become an integral part of health care in the state and across the nation. Registering to be a donor has the potential to save many lives.”
Events being held across the state will highlight the importance of signing up as an organ donor. These include donor registration drives at:
- Allegheny General Hospital, 320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212;
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, 1086 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905;
- UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224;
- UPMC Hamot Hospital, 201 State St, Erie, PA 16550.
Nearly half of eligible Pennsylvanians are registered as organ donors, with more than 89,000 signing up last year alone. The state has set a goal to have at least 50% of eligible residents registered as donors by 2021.
“Pennsylvania driver’s license and identification card holders can volunteer to possibly save a life through registering to be an organ donor when they get their picture taken for their license or ID card, or they can sign up anytime online,” Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramain said.
Donate Life Pennsylvania is the collaborative initiative between the departments of Health and Transportation, the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) and Gift of Life Donor Program (GOL). Trust Fund contributions are used to educate Pennsylvanians, build awareness about the importance of organ and tissue donation, and increase the number of people who sign up as organ donors on their driver’s licenses and state ID cards.
Residents who have a driver’s license or state ID card can add the donor designation to their record by visiting PennDOT’s website, www.penndot.gov. They do not have to wait to renew their license to donate. For more information on organ donation or how to donate to the Gov. Casey Trust Fund, visit www.health.pa.gov or follow the organization’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.