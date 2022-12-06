HARRISBURG – The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) recently discussed U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) statistics that found outdoor recreation added nearly $14 billion in economic value to Pennsylvania’s economy at a webinar with the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), the BEA and Pennsylvania outdoor recreation business owners.

“Understanding this data on a macro level is key in helping develop synergistic strategies to foster additional growth in outdoor recreation,” said Pennsylvania Director of Outdoor Recreation Nathan Reigner. “With this data, we are able to see the big picture of the economic impact outdoor recreation is bringing to the commonwealth. Digging deeper, we can follow the trail of the dollars from outdoor recreation to Pennsylvania’s manufacturing, retail, tourism, information and service sectors.”

