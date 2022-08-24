MILLERSBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture was joined earlier this week by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and agriculture partners to celebrate the honey bee’s critical role in food production, food security, and biodiversity in Pennsylvania for Honey Bee Day (Aug. 20) at the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art.

The value of Pennsylvania’s apiary industry is estimated at more than $76 million; much of this is attributed to increased yield and quality in crops that are partially or completely dependent on honey bees for pollination.

