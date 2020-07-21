HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration this week awarded more than $2.1 million in 2019 Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants (AFIGs) to 18 cleaner fuel vehicle projects statewide that will help improve air quality and public health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to address climate change.
“We’re committed to helping Pennsylvanians breathe cleaner air at school, in their neighborhoods, and at their workplaces and to reducing climate change by putting more cleaner fuel vehicles in use around the state,” said Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
Eighteen vehicle replacement projects, located in 13 counties, will put 82 cleaner fuel vehicles in use. They’re expected to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 1,349 metric tons per year.
The AFIG Program supports replacement of older gasoline- or diesel-fueled vehicles with cleaner fuel vehicles and fueling stations for these vehicles to reduce emissions of harmful pollutants including carbon monoxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides, and carbon dioxide, a principal greenhouse gas.
Electric, ethanol, biodiesel, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied propane gas, and other cleaner fuels are supported. Local governments, schools, businesses, and organizations may apply for grants. DEP administers the AFIG Program under the Pennsylvania Alternative Fuels Incentive Act of 2004.
The 2019 AFIG recipients in the local region are as follows:
Westmoreland County:
- Noble Environmental, Inc.: $300,000 for eight CNG garbage trucks;
- United Parcel Service: $300,000 to purchase 12 CNG tractors for use at its New Stanton facility.
Somerset County:
Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Inc.: $87,000 for five propane shuttle buses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.