HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this week announced the Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) success in securing a $10 million federal grant, funded through the U.S. Department of Labor’s First Step Act initiative via the Employment and Training Administration, to invest in resources that support formerly incarcerated individuals in their transition back to the community.
With the First Step Act grant funding, Pennsylvania will create a reentry program that aims to reduce recidivism among formerly incarcerated individuals by supporting reentrants with a robust network of job-training and skills-development services through L&I. The program also aims to ensure equal access to employment opportunities for returning citizens and develop a pool of skilled workers who meet specific labor-market needs, particularly in historically marginalized communities.
“The ability to secure high-quality, family-sustaining employment is a key part of success for reentrants returning to their communities after incarceration and is a powerful tool in reducing recidivism,” Wolf said. “The First Step Act initiative not only supports a successful transition into society, but it allows reentrants to build meaningful relationships with employers and helps address new and ongoing workforce challenges amidst a historically tight labor market. My administration’s commitment to training and supporting individuals at every step of the reentry process is an undeniable investment in the well-being of reentrants and the communities they live in.”
The project to establish a reentry program will begin immediately as a collaborative effort among L&I, the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the Pennsylvania Reentry Council, local workforce development boards, nonprofit reentry services and coalitions, individual employers and employer groups. This grant funding will directly invest in the work of reentry specialists and training instructors at minimum- and low-security federal prisons within Pennsylvania to provide inmates with vocational education prior to release.
Pennsylvania will work with its federal partners at the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and Department of Justice (DOJ) in this first-of-its-kind partnership, which will also see collaboration from federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) facilities and residential reentry centers, with the overarching goal of improving employment outcomes for participants while strengthening communities where programs operate.
PA CareerLink Reentry Resources
PA CareerLink prepares Pennsylvanians to meet the needs of businesses and matches employers with qualified, skilled candidates. Individuals can register for career and training services, search for job postings and upload a resume to make themselves visible and available to thousands of employers.
PA CareerLink also has more than 5,000 free unique virtual training modules available through SkillUp PA to help anyone in the commonwealth gain new skills and advance their careers. Anyone can access these resources for free. Visit L&I’s main SkillUp PA page for more information on programs, resources and FAQs.
For more information about community reentry and transitional services, visit the DOC’s workforce development page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.