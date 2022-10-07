HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this week announced the Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) success in securing a $10 million federal grant, funded through the U.S. Department of Labor’s First Step Act initiative via the Employment and Training Administration, to invest in resources that support formerly incarcerated individuals in their transition back to the community.

With the First Step Act grant funding, Pennsylvania will create a reentry program that aims to reduce recidivism among formerly incarcerated individuals by supporting reentrants with a robust network of job-training and skills-development services through L&I. The program also aims to ensure equal access to employment opportunities for returning citizens and develop a pool of skilled workers who meet specific labor-market needs, particularly in historically marginalized communities.

