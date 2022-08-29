HARRISBURG – The departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Health (DOH) and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced last week that they have officially filled 10,000 requests for naloxone through Pennsylvania’s mail-based naloxone program.

“Naloxone is a live-saving, overdose reversal medication and access to it is absolutely critical,” said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith. “Across the commonwealth, local and state partners in the drug and alcohol field are working each day to keep fellow Pennsylvanians alive and decrease the chances of folks suffering a fatal overdose and the Wolf administration is grateful for our partners in this effort who help to make naloxone more readily available every day.”

